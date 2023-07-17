UAE ranks top in Arab World, stands 29th globally in UNIDO's competitive industrial performance index

The index evaluates the performance of 153 countries in their ability to produce and export goods in a competitive manner

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 5:47 PM

The UAE has achieved the top position in the Arab world and has climbed two spots to rank 29th globally in UNIDO's Competitive Industrial Performance Index (CIP).

Senior officials highlight empowering national talents and initiatives like ‘Make it in the Emirates’, the ‘National ICV Program’ and the ‘Technology Transformation Program’ have been instrumental in this outcome

This index evaluates the industrial performance of 153 countries worldwide, assessing their ability to produce and export goods in a competitive manner.

It utilizes various indicators such as technological capabilities, innovation, productivity, and trade performance.

The UAE has consistently ranked in the top quintile of the CIP, highlighting its position as a significant player in the regional and global industrial sector.

In terms of specific indices within the CIP, the UAE has experienced improvements, moving up from 124 to 115 in Industrial Export Quality, 98 to 95 in the Share of Manufacturing Value Added in GDP, 110 to 97 in the Share of Manufacturing Exports in Total Exports, and 17 to 14 in the Manufacturing Export per Capita indices.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The UAE leadership’s vision and directives have laid solid foundations to achieve sustainable economic development. The country has made qualitative leaps in industrial development and has been able to strengthen its strategic position as it moves towards achieving its industrial goals through a set of competitive advantages that enhance its position as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation.

“The recent UNIDO ranking confirms the UAE’s leadership in industry and advanced technology and highlights the country’s industrial trajectory. It also reflects MoIAT’s commitment to stimulating sustainable industrial growth and enhancing investment attractiveness as well as regional and international competitiveness through deploying advanced technologies and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

He also emphasized the ministry's keenness to enhance the competitiveness of the national industrial sector in line with the objectives of Operation 300 billion.

Since its inception in 2020, the ministry has implemented strategies, policies, initiatives and programs that have contributed to the development of the sector. These include Make it in the Emirates, the National ICV Program and the Technology Transformation Program, which have contributed to enhancing the enablers and incentives offered by the industrial sector to local and international investors.

Furthermore, they have played a significant role in bolstering the capabilities and expertise of local individuals, fostering their technical aptitude and proficiencies, strengthening the resilience of supply chains, and encouraging both domestic and international enterprises to form collaborative ventures for the production of superior goods within the UAE.

“The UAE's announcement to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, in the third update of the second edition of the Nationally Determined Contributions report, underlines our leading model for building a sustainable future. The industrial sector is critical to achieving these sustainability goals,” Al Jaber added.

MOIAT contributed Dhs180 billion in 2022

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MOIAT) various initiatives have helped enhance the industrial sector’s efficiency and competitiveness, demonstrating the ability of UAE industries to compete globally.

This has been underlined by the increasing contribution made by the industry to GDP. The sector contributed Dh180 billion last year.

Additionally, various programs under the ministry have significantly boosted the country’s non-oil industrial exports, estimated to have reached more than Dh 170 billion in 2022.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said: “The UNIDO ranking builds on significant strides made by the UAE across several global competitiveness reports. It reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position as one of the most advanced nations and recognizes the ministry’s efforts - as well as those of its strategic partners - to drive sustainable development.”

She added: “The UAE holds the top ranking in 152 competitiveness indices globally and is among the top 10 in 425 competitive indices. These rankings are based on the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre’s analysis of 1,502 indices published by the United Nations and other international organizations.”

