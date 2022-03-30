UAE: Ramadan initiative to help 500 needy students complete education

The programme will help both local and expatriate candidates

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 12:38 PM

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Zakat Fund have launched a charitable initiative to raise money to help hundreds of local and expatriate students in the UAE facing financial problems complete their studies.

The 'Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative, which is now in its 12th year since its launch, has raised more than Dh71 million and extended financial aid to 3,580 students.

This year, the fund aims to reduce the financial burden of 500 deserving students who are eligible zakat recipients.

Abdullah Bin Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary General of Zakat Fund said: "For the past eleven years, the 'Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity' initiative has continued to raise funds in support of deserving and eligible students.

"This has been made possible through the joint efforts of the Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University. Our combined efforts, for more than a decade, has supported the UAE's education system by providing valuable academic opportunities for young people. The Zakat Fund builds on our collective obligation to strengthening social solidarity amongst both individuals and institutions."

He added: "We look forward again to extending our support to as many local and expatriate students as possible who meet the zakat requirements according to the approved regulations of the Zakat Fund. The initiative has allocated Dh60 million each academic year covering students' tuition fees throughout their study at Abu Dhabi University. The Zakat Fund has taken multiple measures to ensure that funds reach those that are most in need."

Dr Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, emphasized the importance of the initiative in providing better opportunities for students with limited financial resources and outstanding academic performance.

"The fund enables these students to excel in their field of study while reducing their financial burden," said Dr Al Dhaheri.

He reaffirmed Abu Dhabi University's commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as the Zakat Fund.

ADU's Chairman reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi University and the Zakat Fund will continue to work together to extend support to deserving undergraduate students in the University's Abu Dhabi or Al Ain campuses, which is what the initiative has succeeded in doing since its launch more than a decade ago.

Dr Bin Harmal added that the initiative has seen many of its beneficiaries graduate and enter the labour market with confidence.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi University is proud of the success of this initiative in collecting generous funds to support the needs of thousands of students while contributing to the UAE's development and progress.

Officials added that through this collaboration between Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University, they aspire to encourage individuals, governments, and corporations in the UAE to make impactful donations that will help young people realize their academic goals at ADU, as well as their personal dreams in the future.

Donors can donate via cash or bank check by submitting the donations directly to the Zakat Fund or Abu Dhabi University, using the name 'Our Youth Our Responsibility, Our Zakat Our Immunity'.

Donors can also transfer the donations via bank to the Zakat Fund account number: 16420661, IBAN AE300500000000016420661 (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank) or send an SMS with the code 'ج' or 'U' according to the donation value using 8010 for Dh10, 8050 for Dh50, 8100 for Dh100 and 8200 for Dh200 donations.

