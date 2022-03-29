Ramadan 2022 amid Covid: No entry to mosques for unvaccinated during Taraweeh prayers in Oman

All preventive measures to be followed such as wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance in closed places, including mosques

File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 4:01 PM

Oman's Supreme Committee, in charge of dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the Sultanate, has issued new guidelines to prevent and limit the spread of the virus during the holy month of Ramadan.

The committee was also briefed on the epidemiological situation of Covid 19 locally and globally, which indicates the continuous decline in confirmed cases in Oman.

The Supreme Committee has taken the following decisions to be implemented in the country during Ramadan.

— Restricting attendance for prayers, including Taraweeh prayers to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Non-vaccinated persons will be prohibited entry, including children under the age of twelve.

— Continue the ban on setting up charitable iftar tables in mosques, and other public places, such as tents and public councils.

— Continue with all preventive measures, such as wearing face masks and physical distancing in closed places, including mosques.

— The committee stresses that all activities of international and local halls, conferences, exhibitions will continue to operate at 70% of its capacity.

ALSO READ:

— The committee calls on everyone who shows any respiratory symptoms to avoid attending group prayers and gatherings of all kinds.

Oman's Supreme Committee urged citizens and residents to get booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for those who have completed six months of taking the second dose to increase immunity.