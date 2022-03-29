Ramadan 2022: UAE residents plan in-person Iftars, gatherings as Covid rules are eased

Individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.

Palestinians shop for traditional "fanous" lanterns, a decoration used to celebrate the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 12:08 PM

Ramadan 2022, which begins in less than a week, would be the third socially distanced holy month in a row. However, most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased across the UAE, and consumer confidence has increased.

Individuals have, in fact, resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey.

When asked how residents plan to celebrate Ramadan this year, almost half (47 per cent) said they are more likely to meet their friends and family in-person this holy month. This is in contrast to the last two years, when home visits and family gatherings were restricted in the country.

Residents said they are also looking forward to donating to charities, with nearly half (47 per cent) saying they will make more monetary contributions this year as compared to last. Younger adults between 18-24 years are more likely to say they will donate more this year than those who are 45+ (57 per cent vs 41 per cent).

Shopping, both offline and online, online food delivery, visiting theme parks and dining in restaurants may not witness much change in consumer behaviour. A higher number of respondents say they are likely to do each of these same as last year than those saying they will do more or less of it this Ramadan.

When it comes to streaming services, 44 per cent respondents may stream the same amount of video-on-demand services as they did last Ramadan. About 36 per cent, however, may stream less of it.

When it comes to music streaming and watching a movie in a cinema, residents say they are less likely than more (47 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively) to do each of these this Ramadan.

According to YouGov, data was collected online among 1,010 respondents in the UAE by Omnibus between March 3 and 9.