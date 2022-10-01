UAE provides food items to those affected by floods in Mauritania

How fragrances are made to order in a simple laboratory to create a unique aroma that determines the very essence of your individuality
The UAE sent a plane carrying food items to various cities and villages affected by the torrential rains that recently struck southern and eastern Mauritania on September 30, 2022.
The food supplies will meet the basic needs of thousands of families, especially the elderly, women, and children.
Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, said: "The provision of these supplies reflects the strong relations between the two countries and underscores the UAE’s humanitarian role in providing relief to those in need and those affected by disasters that threaten food security."
He pointed to the continuous support of the UAE in providing aid to Mauritania by sending food and medical supplies, including in April 2021, as well as 3 medical aid planes to support the country's efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.
