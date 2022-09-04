Pakistan floods: Emergency relief appeal launched in UAE to help victims

Among the items that can be donated are tents, mattresses, clothes, blankets and hygiene essentials

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 10:03 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 11:35 AM

The Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has launched a campaign to raise donations for flood victims in Pakistan.

Launched in cooperation with Dar Al Ber Society and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the initiative allows UAE residents to send cash or in-kind donations for affected families.

Among the items that can be sent are tents, mattresses, beds, sleeping bags; blankets, bedding, sheets, mosquito nets; dry rations such as lentils, pulses, rice; new clothing, shoes, socks; hygiene essentials such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, towels, sanitisers; crockery and funds to build a house for the flood victims at the Pakistan Association Dubai’s premises.

All donated items should be properly packaged and in brand new condition.

Over 1,300 people have died and millions of people were displaced in the worst floods the South Asian country has ever seen, with a number of countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, the US, China and others offering support to the victims. The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan blamed record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains for the floods.

