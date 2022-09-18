UAE President visits Ahmed bin Sultan Al Mansouri

During the visit he prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of the nation, as well as for the guidance to lead its people

By WAM Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:38 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:44 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited Ahmed bin Sultan bin Hayai Al Mansouri at his home in Al Wathba area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Mansouri welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, expressing his great happiness and appreciation for the visit.

The President exchanged cordial talks with Al-Mansouri and his family members, praying for blessings of security, stability and prosperity for the nation, and for the guidance for the country's leadership to ensure the higher good of its people.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

ALSO READ: