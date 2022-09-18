Sheikh Mohammed arrives at Buckingham Palace to offer condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Residents spend more than eight and a half hours on the internet every day, nearly two hours more than the global average
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai arrives at Buckingham Palace to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Dubai Ruler is among the many heads of state, world leaders and royals from across the world who have travelled to London to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8, aged 96.
After the announcement of the Queen's death, Sheikh Mohammed led the tributes calling the monarch “a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people”.
“Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world,” he posted on Twitter.
Queen Elizabeth's body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday, and people from all walks of life, from around the country, and overseas have queued for hours to file past her coffin in a constant, emotional stream.
