UAE President states that ties with Oman are bound by single social and cultural fabric

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the longstanding ties between the United Arab Emirates and Oman are characterised by a shared social and cultural fabric based on deep bonds of brotherly relations between the two nations.
In a statement to mark his visit to the Sultanate, Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the special place that Oman holds in the hearts of the Emirati leadership and people.
He expressed his pride in the historical close relations between the leaders of the UAE and Oman, including His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and recalled the special brotherly bond enjoyed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Thank you to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for the warm welcome to the Sultanate of Oman. Our two nations are united by deep bonds of history, friendship and common interest, and I look forward to working together to continue forging an even brighter future for our people."
Fighter aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted the President's plane as it entered the airspace of the Sultanate in celebration of his arrival.
Commenting on these ongoing relations, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the leadership of the two countries will proceed, God willing, on their path and approach. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that the UAE and Oman benefit from diverse economic and trade relations, which the two leaders are keen to expand through further collaboration and investment.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed that the UAE supports measures to further strengthen regional cooperation and progress, and is keen to work with its neighbours, including the Sultanate of Oman, to promote sustainable development that enables people to realise their full potential.
The UAE President also said that the world was witnessing major transformations that could pose challenges for nations, their people and their interests. He stressed that these developments called for strong cooperation between the countries of the region, particularly the GCC and Arab nations, in order to develop their own capabilities to face future challenges.
