UAE President arrives in Muscat; welcomed by Sultan of Oman

Fighter aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted Sheikh Mohamed's plane as it entered the airspace of the Sultanate

File

By WAM Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 5:30 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Muscat today (September 27), marking the start of his two-day state visit to the Sultanate of Oman, in response to an invitation by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman.

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, upon his arrival at the Royal Private Airport in Muscat.

Fighter aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted the plane of the President as it entered the airspace of the Sultanate in celebration of his arrival.

The two leaders exchanged friendly talks, discussing the deep-rooted and longstanding bonds that the two countries and their people share.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation comprising Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Jabr Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Minister of State at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer at ADQ; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Juma Al Hamli, the President's Aide-de-Camp.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman; Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan; Sayyed Shihab bin Tarek Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs; Sayyed Fatik bin Fahr Al-Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan; Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth; Sayyed Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court (Head of the Honor Mission); General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office; Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance; Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office of His Majesty the Sultan; Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals; and Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE.

ALSO READ: