Sheikh Mohammed calls Saudi Arabia and its people ‘our family and brothers’ in National Day message

The two countries established the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in 2016, which aims to establish a joint vision to strengthen and maintain their mutual ties

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM

The UAE Vice-President has posted a poignant tribute to Saudi Arabia on its National Day. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Saudi Arabia and its people “are our family and brothers”.

“We are proud of our unity,” he tweeted as he congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

State news agency Wam had earlier reported that the UAE would celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day on September 23 with “large-scale” celebrations. Themed ‘Together Forever KSA-UAE’, the celebrations will underscore the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The UAE’s major landmarks and many official and private entities have started decorating their headquarters with Saudi flags, and shopping malls have announced special events and activities on the occasion.

The close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have seen cooperation in the areas of politics, diplomacy, the economy and culture, among others.

In 2016, the two countries established the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which aims to establish a joint vision to strengthen and maintain their mutual ties and consolidate their integrated economic systems.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia share the same vision and stance on various topics and regional and Arab issues of mutual concern, thanks to their shared principles that support regional and international security and peace.

The bilateral relations between the two countries were strengthened by the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Their relations reached the level of a full partnership under the rule of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Subsequently, the leaders of the two countries, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman of Saudi Arabia, are continuing to enhance their bilateral ties and upgrade them to the highest levels.

Their cultural and social relations embody the geographical and social cohesion between their people based on a mutual cultural heritage.

Their close cultural relations are highlighted by the signing of many joint agreements and programmes, as well as the level of cultural cooperation between major institutions and individuals in both countries.

Moreover, they enjoy strong economic and commercial ties. The value of their non-oil trade exchange in the first half of 2022 totalled $17.9 billion, compared to $16.8 billion in the same period in 2021. The growth of their non-oil trade exchange in the first half of this year was 6.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

ALSO READ: