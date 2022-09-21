UAE President receives Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

They discussed the deeply-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and various aspects of strategic cooperation

By WAM Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:24 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:26 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense, at Qasr Al Shati today.

Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and their wishes to His Highness for continued health and happiness, and for the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated similar greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, wishing the kingdom and its brotherly people continued glory, honor and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deeply-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and various aspects of strategic cooperation and coordination between them in many areas of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

