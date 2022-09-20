New UAE Ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed wishes them success in their mission

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:27 PM

A number of new UAE Ambassadors to friendly countries have been sworn in before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the new ambassadors success in their missions to consolidate the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the countries concerned, and urged them to work tirelessly to provide Emirati citizens in those countries with all means of comfort and care.

He said that the UAE is witnessing a new development phase, in which it gives great importance to its partnerships and economic relations with various countries of the world, and this places great responsibilities on its diplomatic missions abroad, stressing his confidence in the ability of the new ambassadors to carry out these responsibilities, express the UAE policy and expand the base their interests in the countries in which they represent the UAE.

The new ambassadors pledged their loyalty to the UAE to place its interests over any other considerations while performing their diplomatic tasks with a high sense of honesty, integrity and confidentiality.

Present at the swear-in ceremony were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Those who took the oath of office were UAE Ambassadors-designate Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali to the Republic of India; Ahmad Wahib Moez Ahmad to the Federal Republic of Germany; Abdullah Ali Khasif Al Hamoudi to the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Amna Mohamed Mahmoud Fikri to the Republic of Finland; Salem Suhail Al Neyadi to the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie; Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi to the Republic of Nepal; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi to the Republic of Poland; Rawda Al Otaiba to the Republic of Costa Rica; Ahmad Juma Al Rumaithi to the Federal Republic of Somalia; Mohammed Mahmoud Al Shamsi to the Republic of Ireland; Ahmad Ibrahim Al Nuaimi to the Republic of Georgia; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and Hamad Al Zaabi to the Republic of Yemen.