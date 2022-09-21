UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, latest regional, global developments

Two-thirds of Arab Youth Survey respondents cited the UAE as the most desirable place to live
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad expressed the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples. They wished the two countries continued progress.
The meeting addressed ways of strengthening aspects of joint coordination and action and diversifying their horizons in all fields in order to advance sustainable development efforts and contribute to achieving the aspirations of their peoples and their common interests, based on the strong brotherly ties that unite the two countries and their belief in the unity of a common destiny.
King Hamad praised the pivotal and effective role played by the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed, on the regional and international arenas, and its good efforts to consolidate the pillars of security and stability and spread peace in the region and the world, as well as its global initiatives to promote human values on coexistence, tolerance and cooperation between peoples.
The two sides discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and developments in the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikhs and other senior officials.
Two-thirds of Arab Youth Survey respondents cited the UAE as the most desirable place to live
The country's respect for the region’s cultural traditions, the quality of its education system, the ease of starting a business, and low taxes are among other factors that attract young Arabs
Key regulations around work time for private sector employees, as listed on the country's official government website, explained
Ras Al Khaimah company provides solutions to improve the ways things can get done
Company is set to demonstrate its supercomputer at forthcoming Gitex Global
Companies need to find a way to harness individual data creativity, says head of AI firm during Artificial Intelligence Forum
Sheikh Mohamed wishes them success in their mission
Sheikh Mohamed wishes President Tokayev good health and happiness