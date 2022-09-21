UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, latest regional, global developments

The leaders also discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:00 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad expressed the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples. They wished the two countries continued progress.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening aspects of joint coordination and action and diversifying their horizons in all fields in order to advance sustainable development efforts and contribute to achieving the aspirations of their peoples and their common interests, based on the strong brotherly ties that unite the two countries and their belief in the unity of a common destiny.

King Hamad praised the pivotal and effective role played by the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed, on the regional and international arenas, and its good efforts to consolidate the pillars of security and stability and spread peace in the region and the world, as well as its global initiatives to promote human values on coexistence, tolerance and cooperation between peoples.

The two sides discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and developments in the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikhs and other senior officials.