UAE President orders urgent relief aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Aid package includes 300,000 tonnes of food supplies, medical supplies and shelter materials

By Wam Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 7:36 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of urgent relief aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is witnessing torrential rains and floods that have resulted in deaths, injuries and displacements.

Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the provision of all humanitarian relief services to the displaced to enhance their ability to overcome the challenges they are facing.

The UAE relief aid includes some 300,000 tonnes of food supplies, as well as tonnes of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

The UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions concerned with efforts to secure the safety of the affected and their food, medical and logistical needs.

