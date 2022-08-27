Pakistan Consulate in Dubai calls on donors to assist in relief fund for flood victims

Overseas donors can send funds to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022

A boy stands in his partially damage home caused by flooding in a district of Pakistan's southwestern province. –AP

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 6:26 PM

The Consulate General of Pakistan has called on overseas donors to assist its citizens by providing relief funds to the millions affected by the torrential rains and flash floods that hit many parts of the country.

According to a press release from the Consulate, the Government of Pakistan has established the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. The mission has shared its details so international donors can contribute to the fund.

Overseas donors, including commercial and micro-finance banks, receive donations and contributions for the relief fund. “Overseas donors, including Pakistanis, can donate to the Fund through wire transfer into the fund account maintained with their respective banks,” said the mission.

“They would advise their respective banks to transmit the donation amount in the Fund account by debiting their accounts. The statement added that the bank should transmit the consolidated amount of donations received in the Fund account to the SBP daily through the ‘Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system,” the statement added.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to President Dr. Alvi.

Aid agencies say current floods have led to one of the country’s worst disasters as the heaviest monsoon rains in decades continue. Nearly 1,000 people have died since June, while thousands have been displaced and millions more affected.

The government has been forced to declare an emergency in some parts of the country. Southern Pakistan has been hardest hit by the rains - mainly Sindh province, which has received nearly eight times its average August rainfall. Many rivers have also burst their banks in the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

How to transfer relief funds

Overseas donors may also contribute through money service bureaus, money transfer operators, MoneyGram and Western Union, and exchange houses. “Banks receiving such remittances in the fund account shall transfer the consolidated amount through RTGS to the SBP on a daily basis,

The commercial banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) are making the PM Flood Relief Fund available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page or portal, enabling RDA holders to contribute to the fund in a hassle-free manner.

The banks will transmit donations received through RDA to SBP along with donations received through other sources on a daily basis through RTGS.

– With inputs from agencies