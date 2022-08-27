UAE

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Pakistan over flood victims

About 33 million people severely affected in the country

Wam
Wam

By Wam

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 4:27 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to President Dr. Alvi.

At least 33 million people have been severely affected in Pakistan which is witnessing the worst flooding in a decade due to heavy rainfall caused by climate change.


