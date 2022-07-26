UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed, discuss efforts to drive country's development

The two leaders also exchanged friendly talks on several issues related to citizens

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr Palace.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged friendly talks on several issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country's development and renaissance and achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership and people for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also exchanged greetings and engaged in talks with attending guests.

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting saw the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens.