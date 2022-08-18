UAE President congratulates King of Jordan on engagement of Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

Sheikh Mohamed prays for Crown Prince's success and happy life

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:45 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday made a phone call to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the engagement of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes to the family of the Jordanian King on the occasion, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Jordan's Crown Prince success and a happy life.

In turn, King Abdullah II extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing him permanent health and happiness.