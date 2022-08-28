UAE President commends women's 'unflinching dedication' to progress of society

Female-owned restaurants are adding to the city's thriving gastronomy scene
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished women in the country on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.
He has also commended the "exceptional achievements" of women in several fields.
The President tweeted: "Women in the UAE have always played a crucial role in our nation's journey. On Emirati Women's Day, we extend our gratitude to the women of the UAE for their exceptional achievements in a wide range of fields and unflinching dedication to the progress of our society and country."
The UAE marks Emirati Women's Day in recognition of the contribution of the nation's women, and their role in the development and advancement of the country.
