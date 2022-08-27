UAE: Emirati women power nation’s sustainable development, lead way to Net Zero by 2050

The Barakah Plant today has around 4,000 employees, with 20 per cent women

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 2:32 PM

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its operations and maintenance subsidiary Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) have praised Emirati women for being at the forefront of the UAE’s nuclear energy sector. ENEC said Saturday that women have made significant contributions to achieving the Nation’s Net Zero by 2050 target.

Emirati Women's Day, launched in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, the Mother of the Nation, falls on August 28 every year. This year’s theme 'Inspiring Reality... Sustainable Future', celebrates women’s inspirational role in society and contributions to enhancing sustainability across many sectors.

ENEC and Nawah have empowered women within the UAE program since the start, said ENEC. The Barakah Plant today has around 4,000 employees, with 20 per cent women. As the largest source of clean electricity in the region, Barakah is realizing the vision of the UAE’s Leadership for a clean and sustainable energy future. Units 3 and 4 will join Units 1 and 2 in becoming operational and in total will generate up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs by 2025.

“It fills me with pride every day knowing that I am working on a megaproject that is significantly reducing carbon emissions and powering our Nation,” said Badreya Al Marzouqi, senior radioactive waste management engineer for ENEC.

“The role of women in the UAE today is a result of long-term investment and commitment by our wise leadership to ensure that females have a leading role in the economy and in society. It is fitting that this year’s theme is about inspiration and sustainability – both of which have been hallmarks of the UAE program since its inception in 2009,” she said.

“Emirati women are playing a leading role working alongside their male colleagues to achieve Net Zero by 2050,” said Amal Al Nuaimi, continuous improvement process manager for ENEC’s operating and maintenance subsidiary Nawah.

“I am deeply honoured to be part of this historic development and a project of the scale of Barakah, which has been widely recognized as a benchmark for the global nuclear industry.”

Shamsa Al Zaabi, the safety analysis engineer for ENEC, said, “With more than 50 nationalities at Barakah, we are proud to be writing a new chapter in our Nation’s history. Working in harmony with international colleagues, we have a great sense of responsibility in developing and implementing this pioneering project which will continue to sustainably power future generations in the UAE.”

Shaikha Al Shamsi, senior reactor engineer for Nawah, said, “Barakah is a case study for other nations, not just in the delivery of the plant, but in creating programs and opportunities to ensure women can excel in careers that support the Nation’s drive for Net Zero.”

