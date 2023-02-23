UAE: Police reveal smart bracelet that could save people from drowning

The 40,000-square metre medical facility offers intensive care round-the-clock, and is equipped with highly advanced medical machinery
A wristband that can save swimmers from drowning was introduced by the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department as part of the UAE Innovation Month.
The smart, anti-drowning bracelet that can be used in emergency cases should be fixed on the wrist while swimming. The gadget contains a plastic box with a compressed balloon and a small gas cylinder.
A top official at Ras Al Khaimah Police explained that during an emergency, the gas cylinder in the wristband will inflate a balloon and raise the swimmer's body to the surface of the water. The gadget can keep people weighing up to 125 kilograms afloat.
The Civil Defence Department also presented a jacket that can rescue people in water bodies. The lightweight jacket is coated with a waterproof material and the sleeves can be detached in the event of an emergency to facilitate swimming.
The jacket is fitted with a water-resistance device which helps rescuers locate people. It is highly accurate and also has a built-in compass and siren.
Some of the other innovative projects presented by the department included a virtual reality platform for training firefighters. VR technology is used by the platform to simulate fighting fire and rescue incidents. It helps firefighters experience the accident virtually, overcome fear barriers, and enhance their psychological well-being.
A portable firefighting bag weighing around 15 kg is provided during the training. The bag contains a high-energy battery that can be used to operate electrical devices used in firefighting and rescue operations. About 90% of the firefighters have benefited from the platform, officials said.
