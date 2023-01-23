UAE: Man dies while trying to save drowning wife at Al Mamzar beach

UAE: 13-year-old Emirati equestrian seeks to promote dressage, get young riders to follow the path
The rescue teams of Sharjah Civil Defence and Sharjah Police saved a woman from drowning on Sunday night. She was accompanied by her husband, whose body was later found after specialised teams carried out a search operation.
Rescue teams and police patrols dealt with the incident as soon as they received the report by an Arab person to the Central Operations Room on Sunday evening (January 22). The person informed the operation room that there was a drowning incident of an Asian couple at Al-Mamzar beach.
The teams were able to aid the wife and ensure her safety while the drowned husband's body was recovered from the sea by the officers. The team tried to resuscitate him and administered first aid, but he was not responding. It was later found that he died while trying to save his wife from drowning.
The Sharjah Police is investigating the circumstances of the death of the deceased.
The rescue authorities have urged the public to refrain from swimming during fluctuating weather and to adhere to the directives issued by the competent authorities in the country to preserve public safety.
Authorities call on residents to adhere to all preventive measures, practise swimming in designated areas, stay away from sea currents areas about which guidance panels are installed, avoid prohibited times, such as the night period, and follow the instructions of inspectors and rescuers.
