UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 20-year-old Emirati dies after car crashes into lamppost, splits in two

An ambulance was deployed as soon as the accident was reported, however, the man was found dead

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 6:42 AM

A 20-year-old Emirati died when he crashed into a lamppost and his vehicle split into two, in Dhadna, Fujairah.

The police received a call in their operations room on Saturday evening reporting the accident. A team from traffic and police patrol left immediately, along with an ambulance. However, the driver was found dead.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, stated that the accident occurred because of the vehicle's high speed. The car turned over several times and collided with the lamppost. The accident led to the death of the young man instantly.

The police removed the vehicle from the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to the morgue. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his family.

ALSO READ:

Afkar Ali Ahmed

More news from UAE