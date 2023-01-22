UAE: 20-year-old Emirati dies after car crashes into lamppost, splits in two

An ambulance was deployed as soon as the accident was reported, however, the man was found dead

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 6:42 AM

A 20-year-old Emirati died when he crashed into a lamppost and his vehicle split into two, in Dhadna, Fujairah.

The police received a call in their operations room on Saturday evening reporting the accident. A team from traffic and police patrol left immediately, along with an ambulance. However, the driver was found dead.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, stated that the accident occurred because of the vehicle's high speed. The car turned over several times and collided with the lamppost. The accident led to the death of the young man instantly.

The police removed the vehicle from the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to the morgue. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his family.

