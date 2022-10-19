Dubai: Women, children can now seek help on police app during emergencies

A top official urges people to not misuse the feature or use it to test the police response

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 1:18 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 1:31 PM

The Dubai Police have added a new feature on their app that lets women and children send an SOS during emergencies.

Called 'Protect Child and Woman', the feature can be accessed in one click on the app. Women or children in distress need to only tap on the option in the app. Their location is detected automatically and the complainant needs to slide right to confirm it.

The police announced the new feature during a press conference on Wednesday about the upgrades made to their app.

A top official urged people to not misuse the feature or use it to test the police response.

The police app has clocked 4 million downloads. Over 2.1 million transactions have been conducted on the app over the last three years.

Hessa Al Balooshi, director of Dubai Police's Smart Applications Department, said the new version of the app "comprises a premium set of seven features and 70 developed services that utilises the most recent programming languages, methodologies, and artificial intelligence".

