UAE: Police return stolen bag containing Dh200,000 to owner

They arrested the man who snatched the bag; he confessed to the crime under interrogation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:53 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:59 PM

Ajman Police have returned a bag containing Dh200,000 to its owner. The police arrested the culprit who snatched the bag. He then confessed to the crime under interrogation.

The victim, a shop owner, was surprised to receive the stolen bag from a police officer an hour after it was stolen from her near the Ajman China Mall.

In a video posted by Ajman Police on social media, the woman expressed her happiness at her stolen money being recovered, and appreciated the efforts of the Ajman Police in quickly apprehending the thief.

