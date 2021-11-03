UAE: 2 drivers injured as crane boom collapses on their cars

The motorists were airlifted to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital

Photo: Supplied

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:24 PM

Two motorists were injured after a crane boom fell on their cars in Umm Al Quwain.

According to the Emirate’s police, the accident happened as an Asian crane operator was moving a 20-tonne concrete pipe. The boom fell after the operator unloaded the cargo.

The drivers were airlifted to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital. Their cars were completely damaged.

