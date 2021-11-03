UAE: 2 drivers injured as crane boom collapses on their cars

The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
Two motorists were injured after a crane boom fell on their cars in Umm Al Quwain.
According to the Emirate’s police, the accident happened as an Asian crane operator was moving a 20-tonne concrete pipe. The boom fell after the operator unloaded the cargo.
The drivers were airlifted to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital. Their cars were completely damaged.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 1 killed, 7 injured in accident caused after tyre burst
>> Watch: UAE police share shocking video of multi-car crash; warn of Dh1,000 fine
The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub
UAE20 hours ago
The President, Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed their sympathy over the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE21 hours ago
Fahd Taimor picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge
UAE21 hours ago
A whopping 79 per cent of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures
UAE21 hours ago
Initiative was launched as part of the World Leaders' Summit at COP26
UAE22 hours ago
It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE23 hours ago
Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics
UAE23 hours ago