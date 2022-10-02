Watch: Dubai Police officer rescues falcon stuck in tree in viral video

Officers, government department employees and residents in the country often go beyond the call of duty to help out animals in distress

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 3:38 PM

A video showing Dubai Police officers rescuing a falcon that got entangled in a tree is going viral. The police posted the video as a Story on their official Instagram channel on Sunday.

The video from Hatta shows the falcon struggling to free itself from a branch on the tree. The police park a patrol under the tree, after which an officer climbs it to rescue the bird. The officer is seen wearing a glove as he saves the falcon.

Police officers, government department employees and residents in the country often go beyond the call of duty to help out residents and — in many cases — animals in distress.

Last year, a Dubai Police officer went viral after a TikTok video showed him rescuing a dehydrated bird. In the video, the officer is seen approaching the bird — who was struggling in the summer heat — and gently covering it with a plain white sheet.

Such noble gestures usually receive praise from the highest quarters.

Last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered a cash prize of Dh50,000 each to four Dubai residents, who went viral after saving the life of a pregnant cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony.

"Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city," he had said, when sharing the video on Twitter.

In 2020, Sheikh Mohammed thanked a resident for notifying the Dubai Municipality about a helpless and injured bird stuck on a beach. Authorities were quick to rescue the creature and Sheikh Mohammed commended all involved.

"There is no value for any civilisation without values .. the values that give a meaning to humanity,” he said at the time.

