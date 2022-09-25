UAE: Police list 10 common mistakes drivers make while driving in the fog

Precautions can be taken to avoid these missteps in order to keep safe on the road in poor weather conditions

Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 3:01 PM

The UAE has been seeing a period of foggy mornings and low visibility on the roads, causing authorities to reduce speed limits on key roads and to warn the public about the dangers of driving through these weather conditions.

Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday posted a video to their social media accounts explaining 10 common mistakes that people make while driving through the fog.

The mistakes are as follows:

1. Not following speed limits on the electronic sign boards

2. Using cruise control

3. Not leaving enough distance between vehicles

4. Using hazard lights

5. Not turning on fog lights and using high lights

6. Not following the lane on the road

7. Using phones while driving

8. Stopping on the shoulder of the road

9. Driving heavy vehicles

10. Continuing to drive even when visibility drops to dangerous levels

