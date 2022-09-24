UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Saturday, Sunday

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations amid chances of fog and mist formation on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
In a weather alert issued on Saturday, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from midnight until 9am Sunday.
The overall weather forecast is fair in general.
Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits and follow instructions on electronic boards.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon
Mercury will see a significant fall near the coast
The country's NCM predicts that light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime as well
Skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds and probability of mist formations over some coastal areas
Hail falls even as country records temperatures of over 46°C