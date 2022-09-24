UAE

UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Saturday, Sunday

Authorities urge motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 9:18 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations amid chances of fog and mist formation on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In a weather alert issued on Saturday, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from midnight until 9am Sunday.

The overall weather forecast is fair in general.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits and follow instructions on electronic boards.


