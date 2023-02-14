UAE: Police launches recording studio to boost communication with the community

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 3:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new recording studio to diversify communications with the community. The studio will be used to record alerts at times of emergency, among numerous other functions, helping to increase safety and security across the emirate.

The studio for the force’s Security Media Department, Command Affairs Sector was launched on the occasion of World Radio Day.

In a speech on the occasion of World Radio Day on February 13, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, stressed that local media, with its various forms, is a key partner of Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

He applauded its effective and influential role in maintaining communication with all segments of the community, disseminating security and traffic awareness, and offering familiarity with the views and trends of customers and partners.

Al Sharifi highlighted Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to strengthen partnerships and collaboration with various local radio stations, applauding the role of broadcasters and their continuous and fruitful cooperation to deliver Abu Dhabi Police’s daily messages to listeners of different cultures.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department, said: “The recording studio is one of the developmental projects in Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Centre for Strategy and Institutional Development. It serves the objectives of Abu Dhabi Police and its ongoing endeavour to diversify communication channels with the community.”

Al Muhairi pointed out the importance of the new studio at times of emergency to deliver alerts rapidly and broadcast traffic, community and other awareness messages. He highlighted organising specialised training courses for talented police individuals to present, prepare and direct programmes, and carry forward the approved practical training plan for university students.

The officer added that Abu Dhabi Police is keen to deliver daily messages and alerts at times of emergency and broadcast radio spots focused on security, community and guidance awareness of different social issues, such as the dangers and damage of drugs, abidance by traffic laws, prevention of crimes and the hazards of certain phenomena and behaviours.

The recording studio at Abu Dhabi Police will undertake several tasks, most importantly to record voiceovers for police documentaries and campaigns, radio interviews for police spokespeople, traffic and community awareness items, alerts, reports, news and other materials.

The studio will also be used to train university students and police talents, in addition to the archiving of recorded material.

