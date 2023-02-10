Dh800 fine: Distracted UAE driver causes multi-vehicle crash; police issue fresh warning

The authority shared a video of a motorist that caused a major accident

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 3:44 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of being distracted while driving on the road.

The authority, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Centre, has shared a video of a traffic accident which takes place when a motorist is distracted on the road.

Motorists have been warned against using their phone while driving. Especially to surf the internet, use social networking platforms, make a call or take pictures. The authority said that such distracted behaviour could lead to accidents.

They added that the fine for the violation is Dh800 and four traffic points.

