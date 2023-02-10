Dh800 fine: Distracted UAE driver causes multi-vehicle crash; police issue fresh warning

The public is urged to verify information before sharing posts online
Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of being distracted while driving on the road.
The authority, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Centre, has shared a video of a traffic accident which takes place when a motorist is distracted on the road.
Motorists have been warned against using their phone while driving. Especially to surf the internet, use social networking platforms, make a call or take pictures. The authority said that such distracted behaviour could lead to accidents.
They added that the fine for the violation is Dh800 and four traffic points.
ALSO READ:
The public is urged to verify information before sharing posts online
One of the campaign's greatest supporters, this is the second time Omnia Hassan is joining the caravan while pregnant
The show-stopping line-up of speakers will attract industry experts from across the Middle East, including over 300 CFOs and senior finance decision makers
IHC has an emergency preparedness and response system in place and facilitates number of UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations for emergency response
15 flights have been operated to Turkey to fly rescue and search teams, and a 50-bed field hospital equipped with emergency departments, operation theatres, intensive care unit, among other services
The exhibition gives visitors a closer look at the different systems of the body, how they work together, and how disease and ageing can affect you
Presidential Court mourns passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi
Due to massive demand and inquiries, operators urge pilgrims to register before the end of the month