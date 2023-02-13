Abu Dhabi: How children can safely use internet, protected from cyberbullies, criminals

They can face cyber predators through social media, messaging apps, gaming platforms, and other online channels

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 9:42 PM

As children increasingly using the internet and spend more time online for various activities, they face an increased risk of encountering online criminals, including cyberbullies.

According to Abu Dhabi Digital Authority cyberbullying can occur through social media, messaging apps, gaming platforms, and other online channels. Experts have warned that the more time children spend online, the greater the opportunities for online predators to target them.

The Abu Dhabi Police said that children may be exposed to various dangers online including cyberbullying, cyber predators, blackmail, posting private information, access to inappropriate content and phishing.

In their fight against cyberbullying, the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) had in 2021 launched a new campaign in which they urged students to interact and behave positively with others while online and to report any forms of bullying.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority says it encourages residents to create a better and safer Internet for everyone, especially for children.

Here are some tips to follow if your child is being bullied online:

Keep calm and don’t panic

Don’t take sudden decisions like taking the child’s device away

Empower your child and show faith in them

Focus on collecting evidence

Block and report the cyberbully to the concerned authorities.

Here are some tips to protect your child on the internet:

Open communication with children allows them to tell a trusted adult about inappropriate online contact

Update devices with the latest software and antivirus, monitor privacy settings, cover webcams, use parental controls and safe search.

Spend time to help children recognize and avoid misinformation and inappropriate content

Encourage healthy online habits such as being kind and respectful, and how to respond to cyberbullying and inappropriate content

Report suspicious cyber activities through Aman

Authorities have also urged parents and children to report any suspicious online activities through ‘Aman’. Officials said Aman service is one of the most important initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Police, which receives information related to cybercrimes and others from the public in complete confidentiality around the clock and throughout the year.

People can report crimes and other issues to Aman Service in Arabic, English and Asian languages ​​through phone (8002626), text messages (2828) or through ADPolice smart application or websites: www.adpolice.gov.ae/ar/aman/Pages/default.aspx, Aman@adpolice.gov.ae

