UAE: Police honour woman who acted swiftly to a security incident

Dubai tops in attracting FDI projects in cultural, creative industries; surpasses London, Paris, Berlin
Emirate’s cultural, creative sectors attracted Dh7.35 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has honoured the Director of the Zayed Educational Complex, Hassat Al Zarrihi.
She was honoured this morning in appreciation of her quick response to a security incident that took place at the educational complex where she was present, until authorities arrived.
The Sharjah Police has emphasised that her role in responding to the situation is an example of a great mind that reacts to sudden events without hesitation or emotion.
Al Zarrihi expressed her gratitude to the General Leadership of Sharjah Police for honouring her, which will motivate her and the women of the community to cooperate with security agencies, strengthening the relationship between the police and the public.
