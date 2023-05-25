Abu Dhabi fire: Mosque, well in India named after 6 killed in blaze; two other charity projects to honour their memory

Three women and a child were among the deceased; they were laid to rest after a funeral prayer at the Baniyas Cemetery

File photo for illustrative purposes only.

One of the six people who died in the Abu Dhabi villa fire earlier this week was a charity worker, Fatima Muhammad Al Hosani. The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has named a mosque and a well in India after the volunteer and her family.

The authority has also announced a kindergarten project in their memory. The kindergarten in Kyrgyzstan will have two classrooms and a large hall that can accommodate 40 children. The project cost is estimated at Dh274,500.

It is also digging another well in India. Residents can contribute to both projects via the ERC website.

The blaze in the Muazzaz area claimed six lives from the Al Hosani family. Seven people were injured in the incident, including two critically. Three women and a child were among the deceased. They were laid to rest after a funeral prayer at the Baniyas Cemetery.

On being alerted, firefighters, paramedics, and police swiftly reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for the family, with top officials visiting them. Several Netizens posted the ERC links where people can contribute to building the projects in memory of the deceased volunteer and her family.

Some posted images of the child who passed away and the two-storey villa where the fire broke out. (Khaleej Times is not posting these images out of respect for the bereaved family).

“The ERC extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the volunteer Fatima Muhammad Al Hosani … May Allah inspire her family with solace and patience,” the ERC posted on Twitter.

Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, and other top officials from the authority visited the family to offer their condolences. They expressed their sincerest sympathies to the family, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: