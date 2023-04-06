Dubai mother of 8 named 'mayor of Hatta'; here's why

They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
Emirati woman Shadia Khaseef is a police officer and a mother to eight children; but for many locals — she is the 'mayor of Hatta'.
In Dubai's popular mountain enclave, Shadia has been known as a selfless, dedicated community hero. She has been praised on social media for making a difference in residents' lives.
Featured on the Ramadan programme 'Who Like My Mother' — which recognises and celebrates the exceptional sacrifices made by Emirati mothers — Shadia’s story is one that is filled with love and compassion.
A mother of seven children, she adopted an eighth child with special needs after realising that his blind father could not care for him. She raised him with love and encouraged others to adopt children with special needs and earn blessings from God.
Shadia's acts of kindness have touched the lives of many in her community. One local resident said: "You are always cheerful and smiling. We call you the mayor of Hatta."
In her latest case, Shadia helped an 11-year-old girl whose father passed away — only to discover later that he was not her biological father. She took responsibility for the girl, obtained all her necessary documentation, and helped continue her education.
Shadia's brother also shared that she acted as a mother figure for him and his siblings when their mother passed away when they were young.
Despite her work in the military, she finds time to volunteer and help negotiate and mediate people’s social and family issues. She believes that the community is a collective responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in making it a better place.
Shadia, who is currently facing a health issue, has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users expressing their concern and well wishes. In response to the outpouring of support, her son has reassured the public that she is doing well.
It was in honour of Mother's Day that the New Media Academy channel launched a Ramadan programme entitled 'Who Like My Mother' to recognise and celebrate Emirati mothers. The drive is part of the global initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who announced the program through his Twitter account.
He tweeted: “Mothers are mercy, blessing, heaven, and a door to heaven. Emirati mothers with exceptional sacrifices were chosen to be honored in Ramadan in front of the UAE society and the world…With our launch of the 'Who Like My Mother' initiative as part of the initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid .. All the best to everyone ..”
