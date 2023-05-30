UAE: Police arrest hit-and-run driver within 48 hours

The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
The Sharjah Police have arrested a motorist who ran over a woman and fled the scene. The victim sustained serious injuries in the accident.
The accident was reported on the King Faisal Street.
The police effected the arrest within 48 hours after they were alerted. The force used its tracking systems and smart cameras to locate the suspect, arrest him and seize his vehicle.
The Sharjah Police reiterated that fleeing an accident site after causing a crash is a punishable offence.
Last year, the UAE Public Prosecution had said that motorists who fail to stop their vehicles following a traffic accident that results in injuries will either face imprisonment or pay a minimum fine of Dh20,000.
A driver who causes an accident is required to immediately report the incident to the police.
