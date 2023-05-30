UAE: Restaurant shut down for violating law, posing risk to public health

Training is offered by a team of world-class professionals, including national, European and world champions, and personal trainers
Authority in Abu Dhabi shut down a restaurant for flouting rules. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close the Hollowmeat Restaurant in Al Ain.
According to the authority, the closure of the restaurants was due to violations of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation.
During the inspection, it came to light that the restaurant, with trade license number CN-2756683, posed a significant threat to public health.
All food establishments in the capital are subject to periodic inspection by the authority's inspectors to ensure compliance with food safety requirements.
Previously, ADAFSA has urged residents to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.
