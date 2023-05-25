Nabbed in 24 hours: How Dubai Police arrested 8 Israeli suspects who killed compatriot at cafe

61% of the emirate’s population is part of the active workforce, census shows
The Dubai Police have arrested eight Israelis who assaulted and caused the death of a 33-year-old compatriot. The suspects were arrested in less than 24 hours after the crime was committed and the deceased has been identified as Ghassan Shamsyeh.
The police said the suspects mounted the assault due to an ongoing dispute between two families back in their home country. A 24-year-old man was murdered in Israel on May 6 as a direct result of this dispute.
According to the police, the suspects — who are tourists — arrived in the UAE from a European country for shopping.
“While strolling in the Business Bay area in Dubai, they happened to encounter the victim in a café, leading to a confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool,” the police said.
The suspects then fled the scene. The police mobilised special teams that used smart technology to locate and arrest the two main suspects within three hours.
“We arrested the remaining suspects and closed the case within 24 hours and referred it to the public prosecution for legal action,” the police added.
