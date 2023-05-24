UAE

Dubai Police arrest Israeli suspects for assaulting, causing death of compatriot

They will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:44 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:51 PM

The Dubai Police have arrested a number of Israeli nationals after they assaulted and caused the death of a compatriot.

The accused will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings, the government of Dubai Media Office said in a Twitter post.

More to follow

