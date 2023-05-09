Dubai Police block over 200 social media accounts for promoting drugs

Several investors and traders are also expecting an increase in interest rates in order to contain inflation, supporting Sterling against foreign currencies
The Dubai Police arrested 47 per cent of the total suspects in drug-related crimes across the UAE during the first quarter of 2023. During these operations, 238kg of drugs and 6 million narcotic pills were seized.
As the authorities clamped down on smugglers and sellers, they also scoured through social media and as many as 208 accounts were found to be promoting drugs. All these pages had been blocked during the same period.
Latest data showed that the Dubai Police's drug haul made up 36 per cent of the total amount confiscated nationwide in the first quarter, marking a significant success in the emirate's war on narcotics. Among those seized were substances like cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana, hashish, and pills.
Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, revealed these numbers in a recent meeting attended by senior police officials.
Besides nationwide crackdowns, the Dubai Police have also been supporting international drug busts.
They have contributed to providing key information to various countries, leading to the arrest of 65 suspects during the first quarter of 2023. As much as 842kg of drugs — including khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin — was confiscated in these operations.
Col Abdullah Al Khayat, director of Hemaya International Centre, also shared that 24,204 people from various nationalities benefitted from the force's student and community programmes. He added that over six million individuals benefitted from awareness campaigns.
