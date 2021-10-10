UAE: Pink Caravan to offer free breast cancer screenings at 21 clinics

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
Pink Caravan, a pan-UAE breast cancer awareness drive, on Sunday announced that it is putting up 21 mobile clinics that will offer free mammogram screenings this October.
The caravan’s organiser, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), said it is stepping up efforts to reinforce the importance of early detection through medical consultations and lectures. Twelve talks in English and Arabic are lined up this October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
ALSO READ: Early breast cancer detection boosts survival by 95%
Eight Pink Caravan mobile clinics will offer free diagnostic services at select locations across Sharjah and Dubai.
In Sharjah, community members can access Pink Caravan’s free screening services at the Sharjah Ladies Club (October 16, 1pm -7pm) and Zero 6 Mall (October 21, 4pm -10pm).
Residents and visitors in Dubai can avail of screening at RAW Coffee (October 5, 9am-3pm); Mirdif City Centre (October 14, 4pm-10pm); City Walk (October 15, 4pm-10pm); Dubai Ladies Club (October 20, 8am-5pm); La Mer (October 22, 4pm-10pm); and Dubai Frame (October 29, 4pm-10pm).
Globally, breast cancer now represents one in four of all cancers affecting women. In the UAE, this big C remains the most common, with a total of 1,030 new cases diagnosed in 2020. Around 222 individuals succumbed to the disease in the country last year.
ALSO READ:
UAE cancer survivors share stories of hope and courage at virtual forum
Friends shave their heads in solidarity with bestie who got cancer
Pink Caravan is set to host educational webinars, featuring specialists.
On October 18 at 11am, Dr Angham Aman, general physician and health educator, will deliver an awareness talk in Arabic.
Dr Jacqueline Maria Dias, associate professor and chair of the department of nursing at the college of health science, will lead the English session on October 25 at 11am. She will offer insights into the importance of psychological support for women with breast cancer.
Pink Caravan will also host nine online lectures for public and private corporate entities in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago