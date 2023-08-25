UAE-Pakistan flights: Airline offers 10kg extra baggage allowance to passengers

It is one of the busiest air corridors as the Emirates is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest expat community in the Gulf country

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM

Pakistan’s Serene Air is offering 10kg extra luggage to passengers on UAE to Pakistan flights till the end of next month.

The carrier took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce that it would give 50kg (40kg plus 10) for the passengers flying in the Economy Class, 30kg (20 plus 10) for the Free Baggage category and 10kg on purchasing Nil Baggage ticket on UAE to Pakistan flights till September 30.

UAE-Pakistan is one of the busiest air corridors as the Emirates is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest expat community in the Gulf country. Pakistan is also one of the biggest source markets for local airlines. During the summer of 2023, Pakistan was among the top five busiest routes for inbound traffic for Emirates airline.

In addition, Serene Air announced that it is offering 60kg in Economy Class and 80kg in Serene Plus class for a special flight to be operated on August 30 between Islamabad and Dubai as a large number of UAE residents are returning ahead of the reopening of schools in September after the summer break.

Airfares from Pakistan to UAE are very high due to demand for people returning from vacations.

