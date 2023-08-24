Philippines announces new travel rules: OFWs may need more documents when going on vacation from September 3

During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
Starting September 3, Filipino expats who are flying home on holiday will have to secure and prepare more documents as the government enforces new travel rules.
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) on Thursday listed the new travel requirements — in a bid to curb illegal recruitment and fight the "menace of human trafficking".
Besides Filipino expats who are returning home for vacation, the new departure rules apply to all travellers, from those funding their own trips to tourists who are being sponsored by relatives who are living and working abroad.
Here are the basic travel documents for all, as stated in an advisory published by Iacat on Thursday:
For "Balik-Manggagawa" — or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are currently serving their employment contract — here are the requirements:
Tourists and visitors who are being sponsored by Filipinos living abroad will have to prepare more documents, too.
If the sponsor abroad is a relative within the first (1st) civil degree of the passenger, here are the requirements:
First civil degree relationships refer to parents, children, and spouse. Travel is considered sponsored if any part of it is funded by a person other than the passenger, such as airfare, hotel bookings/accommodation, daily expenses.
If the sponsor, however, is a relative up to fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity (cousin, brother-in-law, mother-in-law, etc), additional supporting documents are required:
During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter duo to do so
Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media
Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin
It is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday
It's the second time the lawsuits — brought by Robson in 2013 and Safechuck the following year — have been brought back after dismissal
At least 150,000 students from around the country are enrolled at more than 300 private colleges in Kota
A deadly reaction was triggered causing 'irreversible brain damage' to the boy