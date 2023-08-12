Philippines to get new international airport

The jobs that will be created through the massive infrastructure project are expected to make a significant impact on the livelihood of people in the area

Sat 12 Aug 2023

A new international airport could rise in the Philippines in the near future, local government officials said on Saturday.

The location will be far from the country's capital Manila — but it will give travellers from around the world direct access to the southern Philippine islands.

The new airport is being planned in Mindanao's province of Maguindanao del Norte.

The government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said an ocular inspection was conducted earlier this month at the proposed site — situated at Barangay Tambo in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte, according to local media reports.

"It's a welcome development for us," said the mayor of Sultan Masura, Bong Panda. "It will create more jobs, leading to a significant impact on the livelihood of people in our area."

BARMM said the location was an "optimal site" for the new Cotabato Airport.

