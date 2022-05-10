UAE: Painting Wizard contest to offer full year school fee for winners

The hybrid competition for school students aims to bring back normalcy in the lives of children post Covid-19

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 10:45 PM

Applications are invited from UAE school students for an inter-school painting competition titled Painting Wizard.

Organisers said the hybrid competition aims to bring back normalcy in the lives of children post Covid-19. The idea is to engage and create interaction with other students, learn and explore their own creative side.

Spread across three weeks, the Painting Wizard is split into different stages of competition to finally reveal the top four students/young artists from the UAE.

Students can complete the initial online registration until May 20. The students will have to fill in a pre-set artwork with colours of their imagination and submit it on to the website. A total of 40 finalists will then undergo a free grooming workshop by the jury on May 28 and on the event finale on June 3, these 40 will battle it out with a live painting competition followed by a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Participants will be divided into four categories. Students from Class 1– 3 will be in the first category, while Class 4-6 will be in the second category.

Class 7 & 8 students are in the third category while those from Class 9 & 10 are in the fourth category.

One winner from each category will win a full year's school fees as scholarship. The prizes include free online coding courses, free training ART workshop, gift hampers and many more.