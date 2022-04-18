UAE official condemns anti-Islam campaign in Sweden

Celebrating 44 years of extraordinary newsmaking
UAE2 days ago
A top UAE official has condemned the “wave of hatred and intolerance” against Islam that Sweden is seeing. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, tweeted on Monday that the development poses a danger to the principles of coexistence.
The UAE chose to follow the path of tolerance and reflects positively on its multicultural society, he added.
Saudi Arabia had earlier condemned the “deliberate abuse” of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of spreading values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.
BBC reported clashes for a fourth day straight in several Swedish cities, “sparked by the apparent burning of a Quran by a far-right, anti-immigrant group”.
According to AP, Swedish police fired warning shots during a riot in an eastern city to disperse angry protesters. Three people were slightly injured during the clashes, the report said.
Riots broke out following Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings in various Swedish cities and towns since Thursday.
