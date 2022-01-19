UAE: No fines for visitors parking vehicles in residential villa areas before 2am

Targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law, Lana Nusseibeh says.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the easing of parking measures in the Emirate. Now, visitors to residential villa areas, who park their vehicles in the vicinity will not be subject to fines until 2am.
If they wish to extend their visit and park their vehicles beyond this hour, they have to obtain a parking permit for their vehicles by simply sending a text message for each vehicle separately.
The ITC has already started implementing the new amendments concerning the issuing of parking permits in residential villas.
If the visitor/s arrive before to 2am, there is no need for the villa resident to seek any parking permit, as long as the vehicles are parked correctly.
If the visitor/s stays beyond 2am, the resident must send a text message, regarding each vehicle separately from any of the numbers registered in the ‘Mawaqif’ system to issue a daily visitor’s permit for the vehicle.
>> Villa residents can obtain two types of visitor’s permits for vehicles. An ‘Events Permit’ can be requested by communicating with the call centre using the registered phone number.
>> A ‘Visitor Permit' request must be submitted by the villa permit holder through the phone number registered in Mawaqif System in the following format, (
>> This service is provided free of charge to UAE Nationals who own or rent a villa. Non-UAE national visitors’ parking permit fees are calculated according to the system tariff for standard-parking, which is Dh2 per hour.
>> A fee is charged for each text message sent as per the service provider's tariffs. The same terms and conditions apply to villa visitors' permits under the ‘Mawaqif’ system, including Fridays and public holidays.
>> If villa parking spaces are used by unknown vehicles or in a way that leads to obstructing traffic and pedestrians or closing the entrances and exits of the villas, residents can contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 to take the necessary measures.
>> The ITC has modified its systems allowing UAE Nationals to add new phone numbers to the ‘Mawaqif’ system to include villa residents as a means to using these numbers to send an SMS and issue daily permits for visitors’ vehicles. This will enable everyone to obtain daily visitor’s parking permits after 2am.
>> The villa owner or tenant can add their phone numbers to the ‘Mawaqif’ system by contacting the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850.
>> They can also send a text message to the number 3009 in the following format: (
The new move will ease the use of parking spaces, increase convenience, enhance suitability and meet the needs of residents and their visitors, according to an ITC press release issued on Wednesday.
