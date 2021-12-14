UAE: Newly discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

Grand prize will be go out to a lucky winner who matches all seven numbers
The Emirates Astronomical Observatory has announced the discovery of three variable stars.
The stars have been named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The head of the team, Nezar Hezam Sallam, has recorded the stars and their names in the International Variable Star Index.
"The new discovery has been officially registered and recognised in the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO),” said Sallam.
The Abu Dhabi resident and his team had last year discovered two planets that formed about a billion years ago outside the solar system, orbiting around a single star.
Referring to the variable stars, Sallam said: “They are those whose apparent brightness changes in a persistent or variable pattern to an observer on Earth.”
Zayed Star V1 is located in the constellation called Vulpecula. Its apparent brightness changes every eight hours.
Zayed Star V2 is located in the Perseus constellation; while Zayed Star V3 was discovered in Camelopardalis.
Sallam explained that the stars were photographed using a special astronomical camera with a cooling temperature of -30°C.
