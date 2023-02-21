UAE: New intercity bus route to launch from February 22

The move aims to expand internal public transport network coverage

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 8:25 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 8:26 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the launch of a new public bus route starting Wednesday, February 22 between the Emirate and Al Ain.

The move aims to expand the internal bus network coverage and enhance the integration of mass transit means in the emirate.

The path of the Route 811 will start at Al Jubail Bus Station and pass through Maleha area, Al Madam and Shuwaib before ending at Al Ain Bus Station.

